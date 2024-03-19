icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2024 12:52
HomeBusiness News

Revenues double at Russian McDonald’s replacement

Vkusno i Tochka raked in nearly $1.7 billion in 2023
Revenues double at Russian McDonald’s replacement
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov

Russian fast-food chain Vkusno i Tochka, which replaced McDonald’s after the US company left the country due to sanctions, more than doubled its revenues last year, according to an earnings report cited by Interfax.

The fast-food chain saw revenues jump to 155.7 billion rubles ($1.68 billion) in 2023, which was 2.1 times higher than the previous year, the news agency said on Monday.

Sales surged to 128.3 billion rubles, 1.7 times higher than in 2023, while annual net profit was reported at 14.2 billion rubles, compared to 11.6 billion rubles in 2022 and just 2 billion rubles in 2021.

The company attributed the increase to the addition of 37 new restaurants and the fact that all its outlets operated throughout the year. In comparison, in 2022 most restaurants stood idle between mid-March and June, when the company was changing hands and rebranding. In addition, the chain said it has benefited from completely re-launching its customer services, including delivery.

Vkusno i Tochka, which roughly translates as ‘Just Tasty’, took over from McDonald’s in Russia after the US fast-food giant announced its intention to leave the market in March 2022. The American firm cited intense international pressure and sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict as the reasons behind the move.

READ MORE: Number of Western firms that left Russia revealed

By June 2022, all of McDonald’s Russian outlets had been sold to the company’s local licensee, Aleksander Govor, who renamed and rebranded the chain. McDonald’s later revealed that leaving Russia had cost the company $1.3 billion.

Vkusno i Tochka currently has over 880 restaurants in 64 Russian regions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Schumer vs. Netanyahu: Round 1
0:00
24:55
Pop culture in politics
0:00
28:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies