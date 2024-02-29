icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sovereignty, US hypocrisy, nuclear warnings: Key takeaways from Putin’s Federal Assembly address
29 Feb, 2024 16:16
Russian economy becoming more sustainable – Putin

Currently, 90% of the country’s growth comes from non-resource-based industries, according to the president
The Russian economy is becoming more complex and technologically advanced and less based on natural resources, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a key annual speech to the Federal Assembly, the country’s national legislature.

The country’s non-resource-based exports should increase by two-thirds over the next six years, according to the head of state.

“Today, the share of non-resource industries in the structure of growth [of the economy] comfortably exceeds 90%, which means the economy is becoming … much more sustainable,” Putin stated. “Today Russia is the largest economy in Europe in terms of gross domestic product at purchasing power parity and the fifth largest in the world,” he said.

The Russian president set the goal of increasing the share of domestically produced high-tech goods by 1.5 times by 2030. It is important to increase the production of consumer goods, medicines, vehicles, as well as other products, he stressed. Also, by 2030, Russia should be among the 25 leading countries in terms of the number of industrial robots, Putin concluded.

