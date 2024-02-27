icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 09:50
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin hits two-year high

The leading cryptocurrency surged above the $57,000 mark on Tuesday
Bitcoin hits two-year high
© Getty Images / MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The price of Bitcoin, the world’s highest-valued cryptocurrency, hit a two-year high on Tuesday.

The token rose as far as $57,036 in early Asian trading, its highest level since November 2021, having recovered from a tumble below $40,000 in the initial days following the opening of US-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early January. Later in the day, it pulled back slightly to trade at $56,325 as of 08:30 GMT, still up more than 9% over the past 24 hours.

Analysts attribute the latest surge to inflows into ETFs, which posted a record-high $2.4 billion in trading volume on Monday. ETFs allow more retail investors to hold Bitcoin indirectly via funds that trade on exchanges.

“There’s only so much supply... but the demand unleashed by the US spot ETFs seems to be relentless,” Justin d’Anethan from Keyrock, a digital asset market maker, told Reuters.

The rally was also spurred by growing interest in Bitcoin from big market players, experts say. This followed Monday’s disclosure from software company MicroStrategy, a large crypto investor, that it had recently acquired some 3,000 bitcoins for approximately $155 million. Social media platform Reddit also recently said it had invested some of its excess cash reserves in Bitcoin and several smaller tokens.

READ MORE: Wall Street trading heralds the arrival of Bitcoin

The recent rally in Bitcoin took the token’s market capitalization to $1.11 trillion, according to Coindesk. So far this year, Bitcoin has gained 33.28%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies