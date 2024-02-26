icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2024 11:34
HomeBusiness News

Head of British Rothschild family dies

Lord Jacob Rothschild has passed away at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday, according to media reports
Head of British Rothschild family dies
Lord Jacob Rothschild. ©  AP Photo/Sang Tan

Lord Jacob Rothschild, a financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday, according to media reports.

The British peer, who was also well-known in the arts and chaired the National Heritage Memorial Fund, started his career in the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963. He later went on to co-found J Rothschild Assurance Group, now called St James’s Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980. Lord Rothschild also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management to manage the family’s philanthropic portfolio.

In a statement to the news agency PA, the Rothschild family said: “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.

“He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.”

Lord Rothschild was awarded the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, and received the Prince of Wales Medal for Arts Philanthropy in 2013.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine proxy war: US resistance to multipolar world is the root of current conflicts (Glenn Diesen)
0:00
30:13
Ecuador on the verge
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies