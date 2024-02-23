icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2024 11:19
EU imposes new sanctions on Russia

The 13th package comes a day before the second anniversary of the start of Moscow’s military operation against Ukraine
A ministerial meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. ©  Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has adopted its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Council said in a press release on Friday.

The measures targeting 106 individuals and 88 entities were introduced ahead of the second anniversary of the start of Russia’s military operation against Ukraine, the document noted.

The new sanctions primarily target the military and defense sectors, along with associated individuals, as well as members of the judiciary.

The measures against the listed persons and entities include asset freezes and a travel ban. They also forbid EU citizens and companies from making funds available to them.

The new sanctions also restrict trade in dual-use goods as well as technologies and electronic components that could be used by Russia’s military and industrial complex. Components for the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles have also been added to the list of restricted items. Some of the sanctioned entities are located in third countries, such as India, China, and Türkiye, the document adds.

According to the release, the United Kingdom was added to a list of partner countries applying a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel from Russia, and a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to those of the EU.

Brussels has imposed 13 rounds of restrictions on Russia since the start of the conflict in February 2022. The existing sanctions already target a broad range of sectors and include trade embargoes, travel bans, and individual sanctions against Russian businessmen and public officials.

Moscow has condemned the Western sanctions and has repeatedly stated that they are hurting the EU more than Russia in economic terms.

