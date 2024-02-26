icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2024 05:30
HomeBusiness News

German manufacturing hits four-month low – S&P Global

Factory activity has dropped further than expected by economists, signaling a sharp downturn in the economy, data shows
German manufacturing hits four-month low – S&P Global
©  Getty Images / Westend61

German manufacturing activity dropped well below expectations in February, indicating an accelerated rate of economic downturn, the latest data compiled by S&P Global has revealed.   

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse dropped sharply below economists’ expectations, from 45.5 in January to 42.3 this month, hitting its lowest level in four months. Overall business activity in Germany slipped to 46.1 from 47. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction.   

German factories continue to struggle amid a downturn in global demand, particularly from China, high interest rates, and expensive energy, the figures showed.   

The decline was characterized by a sharp decrease in manufacturing output and a steeper contraction rate, highlighting the sector’s increasing difficulties, S&P Global said. 

“After a glimmer of hope in recent months, German industry is feeling pretty bleak now,” said Tariq Kamal Chaudhry, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. The data reveal “a decline in output, alongside plummeting new orders both domestically and internationally.” As fears of a deepening downturn in the EU’s top economy are mounting, manufacturers are pessimistic about the outlook for 2024, economists say. 

READ MORE: Superstition and taboo: Germany retreats into the Middle Ages as its economy declines

According to S&P Global, manufacturing and exports in Germany saw a rapid decline in new business, adding to the country’s economic challenges.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ecuador on the verge
0:00
27:15
Palestine within? Jamal Kanj, Author of ‘Children of Catastrophe: Journey from a Palestinian Refugee Camp to America’
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies