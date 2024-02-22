icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2024 05:53
HomeBusiness News

First Russian bank receives Chinese credit rating

Alfa-Bank has been assessed at AA- with the outlook stable  
First Russian bank receives Chinese credit rating
©  Alfa-Bank

China Lianhe Credit Rating has assigned Alfa-Bank, Russia’s largest private lender, an international rating of AA- with a stable outlook, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.  

Alfa-Bank has become the first large Russian bank to receive an international rating in China. Alfa-Bank is at the same level that Lianhe rates the Russian sovereign.  

The agency attributed its decision to a number of factors such as Alfa-Bank’s systemic importance, efficient corporate management, high asset quality, and strong lending capacity.   

The Chinese agency also highlighted the diversified structure of the bank’s credit portfolio and pointed to stable sources of operational income, which it believes will ensure that the bank demonstrates consistent growth.   

The development comes as Alfa-Bank is on course for a major expansion in China as it seeks to become the first private Russian bank to open full-scale branches in two key cities – Beijing and Shanghai.  

The bank’s board of directors views the scaling up of operations in the Asian powerhouse as “strategically important.”   

Last year, Alfa-Bank emerged as the top lender in Chinese yuan in Russia, accounting for a third of all yuan loans in the Russian market.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of child care
0:00
21:28
CrossTalk: ‘A war of lies’
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies