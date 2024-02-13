icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2024 15:01
PM of EU state says complaining has made the country poorer

Estonia’s economy has been among the worst performers in the EU, a circumstance Kaja Kallas partly attributes to citizens overly focusing on their grievances
Prime Minister Estonia Kaja Kallas, Brussels, on December 13, 2023 © AFP / John Thys / AFP

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has urged her country’s citizens to complain less, adding that an excessive focus on grievances has contributed to making the Baltic nation’s economy among the worst performers across the EU. 

“An entrepreneur once said that we are making ourselves poor. I would try to avoid this,” Kallas said last week in an interview with the Estonian financial tabloid Aripaev.

Among the other factors having a negative impact on Estonia’s economy, the prime minister listed an array of external circumstances, including the economy’s heavy dependence on the Scandinavian countries and the higher interest rates in the EU.    

The Estonian economy saw a quarter-on-quarter drop of 3% and year-on-year decline of 3.9% in the final three months of 2023, according to official data reported earlier this month. The country has also been battling inflation rates that have remained well above the Eurozone average.

In January, Swedbank issued a gloomy outlook for Estonia, saying that the country’s GDP won’t exceed the 2021 reading over the next three years. The lender added that the Estonian economy declined by 3.4% in constant prices terms in 2023 but is expected to return to growth of around 0.3% during the current year.

