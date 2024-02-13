icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senate approves aid for Ukraine
13 Feb, 2024 10:47
HomeBusiness News

IMF admits surprise at Russian economic strength

The Washington-based fund had previously been criticized for its optimistic assessment of Russia’s economy
IMF admits surprise at Russian economic strength
© Getty Images / Bo Zaunders

The Russian economy has been growing faster than many economists projected, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath admitted on Monday in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine.

Russian GDP climbed by 3.6% in 2023 and the country’s authorities expect growth of at least 2.3% this year.

The IMF significantly raised its growth forecast for the Russian economy earlier this year, projecting 2.6% growth in 2024. The estimate is a sharp increase from its October forecast of a 1.1% gain. The forecast for 2025 was also increased by 0.1 percentage point from the October estimate, to 1.1%.

The Washington-based financial institution has been repeatedly criticized for what has been seen as a very optimistic assessment of Russia’s economy despite the intense pressure the West is placing on the country over the Ukraine military operation.

“Russia’s growth has come in stronger than we expected, we revised it up by a percentage, and a percentage and a half this year,” Gopinath said. “So, we are squarely positive growth territory, it has done better than we expected.”

READ MORE: Russian economy growing faster than main Western rivals – Putin

She noted, however that the economy is showing signs of overheating due to the large amounts of fiscal spending, extremely high military expenditures and increased social payments, which are causing growing deficits and putting upward pressure on inflation.

Russia has turned into “a wartime economy,” according to Gopinath, who believes there is “considerable uncertainty” about the medium-term prospects.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
‘Biden is a tool of the warfare state, Trump won’t end forever wars in a 2nd term’ (David Stockman)
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies