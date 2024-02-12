icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2024 10:18
Russia jumps to sixth place in terms of forex holdings – World Gold Council

The country has overtaken Saudi Arabia with over $442 billion in foreign currency reserves, data shows
Russia jumps to sixth place in terms of forex holdings – World Gold Council
© Getty Images / Aslan Alphan

Russia has risen to sixth place in the world in terms of foreign currency reserves, according to the latest calculations by the World Gold Council. The country had accumulated $442.5 billion in forex holdings as of the end of 2023, overtaking Saudi Arabia, whose holdings have dropped to their lowest level since 2009 at $439 billion.

The top five in the ranking are China ($3.3 trillion), Japan ($1.2 trillion), Switzerland ($755.9 billion), India ($574.8 billion), and Taiwan ($564 billion).

In terms of total international reserves, which include monetary gold, Russia is also in sixth place with holdings worth $598.4 billion as of January 1. The value of its holdings rose by roughly $16 billion over the past year, largely due to higher gold prices, according to the Russian central bank.

However, analysts note that the country’s position in the global ranking will likely rise further if oil and gas prices increase given that a portion of the higher export revenues would form reserves, according to experts cited by the news outlet Izvestia.

Roughly half of Russia’s forex reserves have been frozen abroad due to Western sanctions against Moscow introduced in response to the Ukraine conflict. The EU and US have been mulling ways to confiscate them in order to fund aid packages for Kiev. EU ambassadors recently agreed to seize the profits generated from the frozen Russian assets held by Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear, which holds around two-thirds of the funds, to support Ukraine. The proposal, which would reportedly stop short of touching the assets themselves, has yet to be approved by the European Council.

READ MORE: Tapping frozen Russian assets is 'economic racketeering' – Moscow

Moscow has repeatedly condemned any actions targeting its assets held abroad, likening any such move to theft and warning that a response would ensue.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE

