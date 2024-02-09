icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tucker Carlson streams interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES
9 Feb, 2024 06:14
HomeBusiness News

US bought record amount of Russian uranium in 2023 – media

Purchases reportedly jumped after an attempt to ban the country’s nuclear fuel
US bought record amount of Russian uranium in 2023 – media
FILE PHOTO: Gas centrifuges for the separation of uranium isotopes at the Ural Electrochemical Combine. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

The US imported $1.2 billion worth of Russian uranium last year, the most ever on record, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing official statistics.

In December, the US Congress tried to introduce a ban on imports of Russian uranium as part of the sanctions campaign against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

The bill stalled in the Senate, but purchases of Russian uranium jumped two-fold during that month to $193.2 million, RIA Novosti writes. As a result, the total value of shipments for the year increased by 43%, hitting a new record of $1.2 billion, the agency added.

According to the report, Russia has remained America’s top supplier of uranium in terms of monetary value. Based on volume, it is the fourth-largest supplier to the US, with Canada in the top spot, according to calculations provided by S&P Global.

The US has its own deposits of uranium, but they are not sufficient to supply the country’s nuclear power sector. Russia has the world’s largest uranium enrichment complex, accounting for almost half of the global capacity. According to some estimates, it would take at least five years of heavy investment for the US to break its dependence on Russian imports of enriched uranium used to fuel nuclear reactors.

According to the Department of Energy, nuclear power contributes nearly 20% of the electricity generated in America.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies