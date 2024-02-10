icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2024
US set to overtake China as Germany’s top trade partner – data

Berlin has been exporting less to the Asian country in recent years, statistics have shown
US set to overtake China as Germany’s top trade partner – data
FILE PHOTO: Cargo with working crane bridge in a shipyard on the harbor in Berlin, Germany. ©  Getty Images / Luis Alvarez

The US is on track to surpass China as Germany’s leading trade partner as soon as next year, Reuters reported this week, citing the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). China has held the top spot for the past seven years.   

German exports and imports to China together amounted to around €253 billion ($272 billion) last year, while the corresponding figure for the US was €252.3 billion ($271.9 billion), preliminary data from the German Federal Statistics Office showed.   

If the current trend persists the US will likely eclipse China as Germany’s top trade partner next year, according to DIHK.  

“At the moment there are no signs of a significant increase in demand for products made in Germany from China,” DIHK’s chief executive for foreign trade, Volker Treier, said.  

“The US economy is currently doing significantly better than in many other important sales markets for Germany, such as the countries in the EU,” he added.  

READ MORE: Germany ‘getting poorer’ – finance minister

Meanwhile, German exports to the US are on the rise. In 2023, goods worth almost €158 billion ($170.2 billion) were sent across the Atlantic, boosting the share of the US in Germany’s total exports to around 10%, the outlet said.  

German exports to China dropped by almost 9% to roughly €97 billion ($104.5 billion) in 2023, as automobiles and chemical products posted a particularly noticeable decline. Imports from China, meanwhile, slumped by almost a fifth, to just under €156 billion ($168 billion) last year, the statistics showed.

Zelensky's new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

