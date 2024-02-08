icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2024 05:22
HomeBusiness News

Apple laptop sales surge in Russia – Izvestia

The growth comes despite the company officially ceasing sales of its products in the country in 2022
Apple laptop sales surge in Russia – Izvestia
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

Sales of Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro in Russia soared by 20% year-on-year last year despite the tech behemoth leaving the country in 2022, Izvestia has reported, citing retailers.

Apple halted sales of its physical products in Russia in 2022 under sanctions pressure, but its App Store and some subscription services still operate in the country. The strong growth in laptop sales in 2023 contravenes the prevailing narrative that the goods of companies such as Apple are becoming increasingly scarce in Russia. 

Last year, the share of Apple’s gadgetry in the Russian market registered year-on-year growth of 1% to reach 6%.

Apple retained its leadership in laptop sales at the stores of major Russian electronics retail chain M.Video-Eldorado, according to Aleksander Afonin, a product manager at the company, as cited by Izvestia.

Apple pays 1.2bn ruble fine in Russia READ MORE: Apple pays 1.2bn ruble fine in Russia

Meanwhile, the electronics department director at MTS, Nina Plastinina, said that Apple’s share increased, as retailers managed to get supply chains back on track. She added that this has boosted competition and ultimately provides consumers better prices.

In 2022, Russia’s Trade Ministry gave permission for Apple products to be brought into the country through parallel import schemes. As a result, Russian consumers can easily access the latest smartphones, tablets, and laptops imported via third countries such as Türkiye, the UAE, and former Soviet states.

Apple is not the only electronics manufacturer to be seeing increased sales in Russia despite having left the country. In 2023, laptop sales of the Taiwanese brand Asus soared 21%, while its share of the local market increased from 13% in the previous year to 14%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies