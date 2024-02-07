icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2024 14:11
HomeBusiness News

Russian pipeline gas supplies to EU rise 41% year-on-year – Vedomosti

Cold weather has reportedly caused a surge in energy consumption in the bloc
Russian pipeline gas supplies to EU rise 41% year-on-year – Vedomosti
©  Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russian pipeline gas supply to the EU jumped by 41% last month on an annual basis, amounting to 2.52 billion cubic meters (bcm), the newspaper Vedomosti reported on Wednesday. 

According to the newspaper’s analysis of Gazprom data, gas transit via Ukraine to EU countries and Moldova (since Gazprom does not provide separate data for Moldova) totaled 1.29 bcm in January. The figure is a 32% increase over what was pumped through Ukraine in January 2023. The remaining volumes were transited via the TurkStream pipeline.

The transit line through Ukraine and the European arm of TurkStream are now the only two remaining conduits for piped Russian gas to reach Central and Western Europe. The current five-year transit contract between Russia and Ukraine is set to expire at the end of this year. Under the deal, Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to deliver 65 bcm of gas to the EU through Ukraine in 2020, and 40 bcm annually between 2021 and 2024.

However, actual delivery volumes have been running short of the agreed amount after in May 2022 Ukraine closed the key pumping station at Sokhranovka, which had handled about a third of the Russian gas flowing through the country. Currently, only the station at Sudzha remains in operation.

READ MORE: EU dips further into emergency gas reserves

Meanwhile, analysts told Vedomosti that among the factors causing the significant increase in Russian pipeline gas imports by the EU was the cold weather in the region. This has forced member states to ramp up extraction from underground gas storage facilities by 1.9 times. The association Gas Infrastructure Europe reported earlier that EU consumers had used more than 30% of the gas in underground storage in the last three months.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Top stories

RT Features

Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong?
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong?
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
An uncensored conversation with Alex Jones
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies