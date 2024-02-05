Ukrainian refugees in Germany aren’t working – Bild

The EU country has been providing generous aid package to those fleeing the conflict

The German government’s drive to get more Ukrainian refugees into the workforce has been failing in light of the substantial financial support provided to those seeking shelter in the country, the tabloid Bild reported on Monday.

According to the paper, only 25.2% of the refugees from Ukraine in Germany are currently employed, compared with 78% in Denmark and 66% in the Czech Republic. The share is also significantly higher in several other EU states, including Poland (65%), Sweden (56%), and the Netherlands (50%).

The report indicated that across the EU Ukrainian refugees receive temporary protection status without having to go through a complex asylum procedure, are integrated into health and social systems, and are allowed to work immediately. However, financial support programs for refugees vary. In Germany, single adults or single parents receive €563 ($604) per month, while children are provided between €357 and €471 depending on their age. In addition, housing and additional costs are covered. The Czech Republic provides €200 in emergency assistance, while the cost of living in a hostel is covered for a limited period of time. In Poland, Ukrainian refugees are authorized to receive a one-time payment of €66 and a child benefit of €110 per month.

The German government has been taking steps to speed up the integration of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into its labor market, calling on companies to loosen their German language requirements and offering extra training. Last year, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil announced the launch of the so-called ‘job turbo’ initiative with the aim of putting millions of refugees – especially Ukrainians – to work.

Meanwhile, according to a recent publication by Der Spiegel, citing a draft report on federal spending, most of the Ukrainian refugees in Germany who enrolled in government-funded integration courses have failed to complete them. The outlet called the results “sobering,” considering the cost of the program. The courses were first launched in 2005 and currently have an annual budget of around €1 billion.

