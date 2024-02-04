icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unleashes strikes across Middle East: LIVE UPDATES
4 Feb, 2024 06:45
HomeBusiness News

Russian tax service demands $140 million from IKEA – media

The Swedish furniture-making giant exited Russia amid Western sanctions, but it still has assets in the country
Russian tax service demands $140 million from IKEA – media
© Getty Images / huettenhoelscher

The Russian Federal Tax Service has filed a legal complaint with the Arbitration Court of Moscow Region against a local subsidiary of Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA, the business daily Kommersant reported this week, citing court documents.

According to the report, the tax authority is seeking 12.9 billion rubles ($142 million) from the subsidiary, Ikea Torg LLC. The case appeared in the database of arbitration cases on January 30, but no further details have been made public.

While the Swedish furniture giant stopped its business in Russia amid Western sanctions placed on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict last year and sold off its factories, it still owns assets in the country. According to the state real estate register, Ikea Torg owns a warehouse in the village of Yesipovo outside of Moscow. The facility used to serve as a distribution center for IKEA’s retail outlets and online store.

The warehouse is valued at more than 34 billion rubles ($374 million). According to a Kommersant source, IKEA did not want to sell the property but instead sought to rent it out for up to three years. In early 2023, online marketplace Yandex.Market reportedly posted job listings with the Yesipovo facility indicated as the place of work, but the company later denied claims that it had rented the premises. After IKEA’s exit, Yandex.Market purchased all remaining IKEA products in Russia for resale.

British-American cosmetics giant staying in Russia – Kommersant READ MORE: British-American cosmetics giant staying in Russia – Kommersant

According to Alexander Grinko, a tax dispute resolution expert at Marillion Group, the tax authority’s complaint may not, however, be related to the activities of Ikea Torg or the Yesipovo warehouse, but to any other Russia-based IKEA subsidiary, even one that is no longer operating. He noted that Russian tax law sometimes allows the tax authorities to collect debts from interdependent companies through court rulings. Yulia Korneva, a senior lawyer at K&P Group, added that because Ikea Torg’s ultimate beneficiary is its Swedish parent, the subsidiary could be held liable for any taxes owed by IKEA’s other structures in Russia.

The Federal Tax Service did not respond to requests for comment about the court filing. Ingka Group, the Swedish company that managed IKEA stores and Mega shopping centers in Russia, also did not comment.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Fear and suspicion’: An EU state deports thousands of native-born Russian-speakers as the West turns a blind eye
‘Fear and suspicion’: An EU state deports thousands of native-born Russian-speakers as the West turns a blind eye FEATURE
‘I just wanted to die’: How US-style school shootings took hold in Russia and what Moscow is doing about it
‘I just wanted to die’: How US-style school shootings took hold in Russia and what Moscow is doing about it FEATURE
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Fear and suspicion’: An EU state deports thousands of native-born Russian-speakers as the West turns a blind eye
‘Fear and suspicion’: An EU state deports thousands of native-born Russian-speakers as the West turns a blind eye FEATURE
‘I just wanted to die’: How US-style school shootings took hold in Russia and what Moscow is doing about it
‘I just wanted to die’: How US-style school shootings took hold in Russia and what Moscow is doing about it FEATURE
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza slaughter: US soft power damaged over support for Israel – Prof. Joseph Nye
0:00
28:43
Revealing Australian war crimes
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies