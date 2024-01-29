icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US servicemen killed in Jordan attack: aftermath
29 Jan, 2024 05:35
HomeBusiness News

UK poverty deepens – charity

Escaping hardship has become much more difficult over the past two decades, says the Joseph Rowntree Foundation
UK poverty deepens – charity
© Getty Images / Andrew Bret Wallis

A million more people were living in poverty in the UK in 2021-22 than in the previous year as the cost-of-living crisis worsened, new analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has found. 

The charity’s report says 14.4 million people, including 4.2 million children, were in poverty in 2021-22, with an increasing number unable to afford food or pay their energy bills. This is up from a total of 13.4 million people – including 3.9 million children – the year before.

“It has been almost twenty years and six Prime Ministers since the last prolonged period of falling poverty in the UK. Instead, over the last two decades, we have seen poverty deepen, with more and more families falling further and further below the poverty line,” said Group Chief Executive of the JRF Paul Kissack.

Six million people had incomes far below the standard poverty line and were thus in ‘very deep’ poverty in 2021-22, according to the report. The poverty gap, or the amount of money needed to bring the incomes of the poorest people back to the poverty line, has grown wider. Those in this category would on average need to more than double their income to escape poverty, the JFR wrote. A couple with two children under the age of 14 is reportedly defined as being in ‘very deep’ poverty if their annual household income is below £14,600 ($18,519).

READ MORE: Brits stealing food to sell on black market – report

Larger families, disabled people, part-time workers and the self-employed, as well as people living in rented accommodation, were identified as among those facing particularly high levels of poverty.

The JFR report also raised concerns about the future levels of hardship since inflation in the country is still running at twice the target level, benefits are taking time to catch up with rising prices, employment is starting to fall, earnings are still below their 2008 levels, and housing costs are increasing rapidly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abstract over real? Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies