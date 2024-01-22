icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2024 16:45
HomeBusiness News

ECB staff see Lagarde as bad leader – poll

The regulator’s previous chief, Mario Draghi, enjoyed a 64% approval rating at the end of his term
ECB staff see Lagarde as bad leader – poll
© Getty Images / Fabrice Coffrini

A majority of European Central Bank (ECB) staff participating in a survey gave a negative assessment of President Christine Lagarde’s job so far, Politico reported on Monday, citing a poll carried out among the bank’s employees.

Lagarde’s overall performance in the first half of her eight-year term was deemed “poor” or “very poor” by 50.6% of respondents. Meanwhile, only 20.3% of those polled assessed her performance as “good” or “very good.”

Nearly a third of those surveyed believe that the ECB president wades too deeply into politics and uses the institution to boost her personal agenda, adding that this hasn’t helped the central bank’s reputation.

The mid-mandate survey, which was conducted over December 12-22 of last year, included responses from 1,089 of the ECB’s roughly 4,500 staff.

A similar poll carried out about Lagarde’s predecessor, Mario Draghi, at the end of his term showed an approval rating of 64%.

The EU debt time bomb is ticking READ MORE: The EU debt time bomb is ticking

“Mario Draghi was there for the ECB while the ECB seems to be there for Christine Lagarde,” one staff member wrote as a comment for the latest survey.

Furthermore, several respondents suggested that the former French finance minister wanted to use the bank as a springboard back into politics.

However, an ECB spokeswoman called the survey flawed.

“The President and the Board are fully focused on their mandate and have implemented policies to respond to unprecedented events in recent years such as the pandemic and wars,” she told Politico.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Useless Europe
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies