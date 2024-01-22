icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2024 10:12
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil supplies to China jumped 24% in 2023 – data

Shipments from the sanction-hit country exceeded the 100 million ton mark
Russian oil supplies to China jumped 24% in 2023 – data
© Getty Images / VCG / Contributor

Russia moved past Saudi Arabia in 2023 to become the largest exporter of oil to China, Chinese customs data released on Saturday showed.

Moscow delivered just over 107 million metric tons of oil to China in 2023, a figure that comes out to 2.14 million barrels per day, thus marking a year-on-year increase of 24%. The record high crude shipments came despite Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Russian oil exports by the West.

Saudi Arabia shipped some 86 million metric tons in 2023, while Iraq, the third biggest oil supplier to China, delivered 59 million tons. In December alone, Russia’s oil exports to China amounted to 9.5 million tons, which is 6.2% higher than the volume of supplies in November.

Moscow began diversifying its energy supplies in 2022 after the EU, G7, and allies imposed an embargo on seaborne Russian oil along with a $60-per-barrel price cap on other types of crude in an effort to curb Russian energy revenues. Similar restrictions were subsequently introduced for exports of petroleum products.  The agreed ceiling for diesel is $100 per barrel, and $45 for discounted products such as fuel oil.

READ MORE: Russian central bank reveals major fall in energy revenues

As a result, Russian oil producers have rerouted supplies of East Siberian crude to Asia, and resumed transportation of crude by rail.

Last month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil sales to the EU, once Russia’s biggest market, had dropped by 90%. Meanwhile, a number of Western officials have noted that oil from Russia is still entering the EU market via intermediaries at an elevated price.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Useless Europe
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies