icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan confirms strikes against ‘terrorists’ on Iranian soil
18 Jan, 2024 05:59
HomeBusiness News

Apple becomes world leader in smartphone sales

The iPhone outsold Samsung devices globally by 10 million units in 2023, data shows
Apple becomes world leader in smartphone sales
©  VCG via Getty Images

Apple has overtaken Samsung as the world’s top smartphone seller, ending twelve years of dominance by the South Korean tech giant, preliminary data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) on Tuesday showed.   

The iPhone took the top spot last year with 234.6 million units sold, surpassing Samsung’s total of 226.6 million, the data showed.   

“While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple,” the IDC said.  

Researchers linked Apple’s advance to the growing popularity of high-end devices, noting that the “shifting of power” at the top of the largest consumer electronics market was driven by an all-time high market share for Apple.  

“The last time a company not named Samsung was at the top of the smartphone market was 2010, and for 2023 it is now Apple,” the IDC said.   

READ MORE: Apple no longer world's most valuable company

The US tech giant achieved a market share of 20.1%, ahead of Samsung’s 19.4%, according to the IDC. Apple had established itself as the largest smartphone producer in terms of revenues and profits, but this is the first time it has led the market in terms of sales volumes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
CrossTalk: Cold War returns
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies