icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan confirms strikes against ‘terrorists’ on Iranian soil
18 Jan, 2024 05:59
HomeBusiness News

Global economy did better than projected in 2023 – IMF

Growth resilience has been remarkable, according to Kristalina Georgieva
Global economy did better than projected in 2023 – IMF
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva © Getty Images / Pool

Global economic growth will get a boost this year from a stronger-than-anticipated 2023, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Tuesday as cited by Bloomberg.

The projection follows the IMF’s less optimistic October outlook, when it said that global growth will continue to slow to 3.0% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, well below the historical (2000–2019) average of 3.8%. Among the factors holding back the recovery, the IMF then named the long-term consequences of the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, and increasing geo-economic fragmentation, as well as the effects of monetary policy tightening and extreme weather events.

“The world economy has proven to be remarkably resilient,” Georgieva was quoted as saying at the Bloomberg House event in Davos on Tuesday. “2023 comes better than we expected by a small margin,” she said, noting “There is some wind coming from 2023 into 2024.”

The IMF chief also pointed out that the US was “poised for a soft landing” as interest rates start to decline. The world’s second-largest economy, China, faces below 4% growth unless it implements structural reforms, Georgieva stated.

READ MORE: Global GDP growth to be lowest for decades – World Bank

The IMF will present its updated world economic outlook on January 30. Meanwhile, last week the World Bank predicted that global GDP growth in 2024 would slow for the third year in a row to 2.4%, which will leave poverty reduction goals at risk.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
CrossTalk: Cold War returns
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies