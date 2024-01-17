icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2024 05:31
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy on ‘sustainable growth trajectory’ – Mishustin

The country’s GDP expanded above expectations last year
Russian economy on ‘sustainable growth trajectory’ – Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin leaves the stage after delivering a speech during a plenary session of the Finance Day, as part of the Russia Expo international exhibition and forum at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov

Russia has not only withstood the pressure of Western sanctions and outside risks but has also managed to steer its economy toward sustainable growth, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.  

Every sector of industry registered positive developments over the past year, according to the official.  

“We have managed to neutralize external risks and put the economy on a trajectory of sustainable growth,” Mishustin said at a plenary session of the Russia EXPO event in Moscow.   

The Russian economy is growing rapidly and saw GDP grow by 3.3% in the first 11 months of 2023, the prime minister added, citing preliminary estimates. He further noted that manufacturing grew by 7.5% in the same period.    

Mishustin attributed the results to the implementation of the president’s economic strategy and the work of the Russian government.    

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin forecast that Russia’s GDP may have expanded by more than the previously estimated 3.5% in 2023, stating it was an “amazing” success given that the country has had to operate under unprecedented Western sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of American pesticide factory disaster risk losing specialized healthcare
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of American pesticide factory disaster risk losing specialized healthcare FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of American pesticide factory disaster risk losing specialized healthcare
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of American pesticide factory disaster risk losing specialized healthcare FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies