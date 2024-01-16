icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s top MP supports re-nationalizing heating infrastructure

State ownership is a way to solve the problems in the public utilities sector, according to Vyacheslav Volodin
FILE PHOTO: View of the Mitino neighborhood. ©  Sputnik / Maxim Blinov

The issues affecting Russia’s public utilities sector can be solved by transferring heating networks and power generation to state ownership, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.

The statement comes as recent record-breaking cold temperatures caused serious power disruptions in some Russian regions during the holiday season.

According to Volodin, cited by the Duma press service, a working group could be created to cope with the problems in the sector.

“Let us take this issue under control, because we must admit that generating capacities of thermal power plants and state district power plants are not always at the proper level,” Volodin was quoted as saying. “Those who privatized the capacities in the 1990s receive profits, but do not think that modernization of generating capacities is necessary,” he argued.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced recently that the government will continue modernizing the public utilities sector.

