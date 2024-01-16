icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2024 12:02
HomeBusiness News

Chinese banks tightening restrictions on Russians – Bloomberg  

The US has approved imposing secondary sanctions on institutions found aiding Moscow
Chinese banks tightening restrictions on Russians – Bloomberg  
©  Getty Images / EschCollection

Chinese state-owned banks are tightening controls on servicing Russian clients after Washington approved secondary sanctions on financial institutions found aiding Russia's military-industrial complex, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.  

In December, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing “secondary sanctions to go after financial institutions” cooperating with enterprises related to Russia’s military industrial complex.  

The new restrictions enable Washington to target institutions that are providing goods and financial services to Russia and facilitating cross-border transactions. Banks under sanctions would be denied access to the US financial system.  

According to Bloomberg, at least two Chinese lenders have begun reviewing their dealings with Russian customers, focusing in particular on cross-border transactions. These banks will reportedly cut business ties with sanctioned customers and stop providing financial services to the Russian military industrial complex “regardless of the currency or the location of the transactions,” the outlet said.  

READ MORE: US threatens to cut off international banks over Russia ties

“The lenders are stepping up due diligence on clients, including checks on whether their business registrations, authorized beneficiaries and ultimate controllers are from Russia,” the outlet wrote, citing people with knowledge of the matter.   

Non-Russian clients doing business in Russia or supplying sensitive items to Russia via third countries will also be subject to a review, sources told Bloomberg.  

The outlet pointed out that Washington’s move to impose secondary sanctions is “controversial” due to its potentially unpredictable impact and the risk of “unintended consequences.” In particular, the measures could push banks wary of violating restrictions to abandon entire sectors even if they’re not subject to sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies