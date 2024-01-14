icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2024 12:07
HomeBusiness News

Economic cost of natural disasters estimated

Global losses topped $250 billion last year, according to the world’s largest reinsurer
Economic cost of natural disasters estimated
Hatay, Türkiye © Getty Images / dia images / Contributor

Destructive thunderstorms and devastating earthquakes last year cost the world around $250 billion in damages, according to a new report issued this week by German reinsurance giant Munich Re.

The figure is similar to what was recorded in 2022 and is close to the average of the previous five years, but above ten-year and 30-year trends. Overall, global insured losses for the year came in at $95 billion, down from $125 billion in 2022.

The report indicated that earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria were the most destructive events last year, causing $50 billion in overall losses and $5.5 billion in losses covered by insurance. The quakes killed over 55,000 people, with a further 100,000 injured, according to the British Red Cross. Munich Re also pointed to a growing number of severe regional storms in the US and Europe as a result of climate change.

“After years of relative calm, a series of devastating earthquakes led to humanitarian disasters. Around 63,000 people (85% of the year’s total fatalities) lost their lives as a result of such geophysical hazards in 2023 – more than at any time since 2010,” Munich Re stated. It noted that 2023 marks another year of “extremely high” damages even without any so-called mega-disasters in industrialized countries.

READ MORE: Türkiye reveals cost of earthquake damage

“The background noise has become louder. Loss events that were previously regarded as secondary and acknowledged as less significant 'side risks' have become a major loss driver,” Ernst Rauch, chief climate scientist at Munich Re, told Reuters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing assets
0:00
24:23
Nuclear safety
0:00
25:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies