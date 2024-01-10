icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2024 05:08
HomeBusiness News

Germany likely in recession – Bloomberg 

Factory output dropped in November amid persisting economic headwinds
Germany likely in recession – Bloomberg 
©  Getty Images/Luis Alvarez

German industrial production dropped for the sixth straight month in November, likely indicating the country entered a recession in the final quarter of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.  

Production slid 0.7% from October, driven by a slowdown in output of capital goods and intermediate goods as German factories struggle amid a downturn in global demand, particularly from China, high interest rates, and expensive energy, the figures showed.   

“Disappointing November production data and the recent business expectations deterioration point to a bumpy start to the year for industry. We maintain our baseline view for a slight GDP increase in the first quarter of 2024, driven by a higher dynamic in the service sectors. There is substantial risk, however, that a more pronounced industry weakness will drag the economy down again in 1Q24,” Bloomberg’s economists wrote.   

Analysts say that the EU’s largest economy likely slid into recession at the end of last year, as they expect the data, which is due for release on January 15, to reveal a second straight contraction in industrial output in the fourth quarter of 2023.   

READ MORE: Germany’s economic downturn sees carbon emissions drop to 70-year low – report

The industrial output figures come a day after a report was released showing that German factory orders rose much less than anticipated in November. Orders were up by only 0.3%, well below analyst expectations of a 1.1% increase.  

Analysts say that even if the German economy does manage to start expanding this year, persisting industrial and budgetary woes will hamper a recovery from the country's weakest annual performance in a generation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies