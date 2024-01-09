icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2024 13:34
HomeBusiness News

Boeing stock down as MAX fleet grounded

The US aerospace giant's shares have taken a hit after an emergency landing led to the planes being temporarily removed from service

Russian Market is a project by a financial blogger, Swiss journalist and political commentator based in Zurich. Follow him on X @runews

Boeing stock down as MAX fleet grounded
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane sits at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 6, 2024 in Seattle, Washington, US © Getty Images / Stephen Brashear / Stringer

Boeing shares plummeted 8% on Monday after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily suspended flights for the 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft across US airspace. The FAA’s move came swiftly after an Alaska Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing on January 6 due to a glitch in the emergency exit door.

This is not the first incident for the Boeing 737 MAX, which was launched in 2015. Fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 led to the aircraft being grounded until 2020.  In December, Boeing advised carriers to inspect new 737 MAX planes due to potential rudder control system issues.

The FAA’s emergency airworthiness directive, which impacts 171 planes globally, requires a rigorous inspection before the planes can take to the skies again. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the Alaska Airlines incident.

The selloff in Boeing’s stock has sparked broader concerns about the company’s oversight and development. With 79 planes grounded for United Airlines, 65 for Alaska Airlines, and 74 elsewhere, uncertainties loom over the future of the airlines operating the Boeing 737 MAX planes.

This latest setback adds to Boeing’s recent challenges, fueling speculation that its European rival Airbus might seize market share. Boeing’s top brass faces intensified scrutiny from regulators and customers, signaling storm clouds ahead for the aerospace giant. As a result, jittery investors quickly dumped their shares in response to the heightened risks in Boeing’s investment outlook.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies