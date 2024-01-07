Markets experience hangover after Christmas rally

Early trading in 2024 weighed down by contradictory economic data

The first week of January proved to be a rollercoaster for financial markets, as conflicting economic data left investors grappling with uncertainty. After a robust Christmas rally, the markets faced a series of mixed signals, prompting a reevaluation of expectations for the year ahead. As the week concluded, the focus shifted to the upcoming earnings season, particularly in the banking sector, with expectations running high despite the looming specter of inflation.

The S&P 500, after weeks of gains, experienced its first week of declines for 2024. While the week’s volatility was notable, the market closed with a slight gain of two-tenths of one percent, indicating a degree of resilience. Investors navigated through a sea of mixed economic data, including a hotter-than-expected jobs report and a softer-than-expected ISM services report.

The week’s economic indicators painted a nuanced picture of the US economy. Strong payroll numbers provided an upside surprise, but concerns of a gradually slowing economy persisted. The ISM services report, which contains the economic activity of more than 15 manufacturing industries, measuring employment, prices, and inventory levels, added to the uncertainty, with questions about its reliability due to potential seasonal adjustment issues. The Federal Reserve’s cautious stance reflected a delicate balance, acknowledging potential wage pressure but maintaining an eye on an easing labor market.

Apple’s Regulatory Scrutiny

Amid the economic turbulence, tech giant Apple faced headwinds as regulators reportedly delved into the competitive practices within its ecosystem. While historical trends suggest that market reactions to such investigations tend to fade, the sweeping nature of this probe, coupled with Apple’s significant market share, raised concerns among investors. The potential exclusion of competing apps within the ecosystem added to apprehensions, influencing the stock’s performance.

The US Federal Reserve, with a data-dependent approach, left the market in a state of confusion regarding its future actions. Speculation about a potential rate cut in March hinged on upcoming inflation readings. The mixed messages from the Fed’s December meeting minutes, showcasing a more hawkish tone than Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, added to the uncertainty. Investors grappled with varying signals and pondered the Fed’s response to the complex economic landscape.

Bank Earnings on the Horizon

As the markets closed the week, attention turned to the forthcoming corporate earnings season, with banks taking center stage. The KBW Bank Index, a benchmark stock index of the sector, reached a ten-month high in anticipation of strong performances from major players such as JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. The banking sector’s ability to navigate economic headwinds will be closely scrutinized, offering insights into the broader market trajectory.

One of the key concerns casting a shadow over the markets is the looming specter of inflation. While consensus estimates project a 12% S&P 500 earnings growth for the year, skepticism surrounds the attainability of such lofty figures. The mixed economic data, coupled with the potential softening of the macro environment, raises questions about the sustainability of rapid earnings growth. Investors are cautiously watching for signs of a nasty inflation surprise in the weeks ahead.

The first week of January has set the stage for a year of market volatility, driven by a complex interplay of economic indicators, regulatory challenges, and corporate performances. As the markets enter the earnings season, particularly in the banking sector, investors are bracing for further turbulence amid lingering uncertainties about inflation and the Fed’s response. The coming weeks promise a delicate balance of economic analysis and corporate scrutiny, as the market grapples with the aftermath of a mixed and tumultuous start to 2024.

