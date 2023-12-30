icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Children killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border city – governor
30 Dec, 2023 12:52
HomeBusiness News

Chemical industry new driver of Russian economy – minister

Domestic demand for the sector’s products increased by 11.5% year-on-year in 2023
Chemical industry new driver of Russian economy – minister
© Getty Images / koto_feja

The chemical industry has significantly contributed to the Russian economy in 2023, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday at the ‘Russia’ expo being held at Moscow’s VDNKH complex.

The minister highlighted stable growth in consumption of chemical industry products by various sectors of the Russian economy.

“At the end of the current year, we expect consumption to amount to 8.3 trillion rubles ($93 billion), marking an increase of 11.5% compared to the previous year,” Manturov said, adding that more and more Russian companies have been launching production on the basis of their own technologies and inventions, something that “clearly strengthens technological sovereignty of the chemical complex and domestic industry as a whole.”

He noted that overall investments into the basic capital of chemical companies in 2023 totaled 100.4 billion rubles, having nearly doubled compared to the levels recorded in 2020, while state support for the sector amounted to nearly 30 billion rubles.

According to Manturov, the most impressive increases in production volumes have been seen in the polymer processing, polymer products, dyes, pigments and mineral fertilizer industries.

READ MORE: Russian petrochemicals giant to boost polymer exports to India

Earlier in the month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated that the Russian economy, contrary to the expectations of the EU, continued to grow, while he said the European bloc faced serious economic challenges due to the sanctions it placed on Russia. Medvedev, who now holds the position of deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, also said that the country’s GDP increased by 5.5% in annual terms in the third quarter of the current year, and saw a growth of 7.8% in the previous one.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How the US’ Cold War liberals declared war on the world (Samuel Moyn)
0:00
27:52
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies