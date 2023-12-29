icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine
29 Dec, 2023 14:28
HomeBusiness News

Russia will respond in kind if West confiscates its assets – Kremlin

The US is reportedly pushing the G7 to expropriate $300 billion in frozen funds
Russia will respond in kind if West confiscates its assets – Kremlin
© Sputnik / Aleksey Danichev

Russia will retaliate in kind to the potential confiscation of its assets by Western countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

Russian authorities have assessed the unpredictability of the opposing side, as well as their tendency to violate international and other laws, Peskov stated, adding that, for now, confiscation of foreign assets in Russia can only be considered in theoretical terms.

According to the official, Moscow has a list of US, European, and other assets that would be seized if the G7 nations decided to confiscate the $300 billion in frozen reserves belonging to the Russian state.

“Of course, we analyzed possible retaliatory steps in advance. And we will do everything so that they best suit our interests. But in general, no theory can be legal; it can only be pseudo-legal,” Peskov explained.

He emphasized that taking any step of the kind by the West would amount to “theft,” violate international law, and undermine reserve currencies, the global financial system, and the world economy.

READ MORE: Confiscating Russian assets would be ‘cataclysmic’ for dollar – Nobel Prize winner

“This is fraught with serious consequences,” the Kremlin spokesman warned, adding that it would undermine other countries’ confidence in the US and the EU as economic guarantors.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Washington had proposed that working groups from the G7 explore ways to confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian assets on February 24, 2024, the second anniversary of the start of hostilities in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk Bullhorns: 2024 – still more change
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies