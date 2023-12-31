icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia explains retaliation for Ukrainian 'terror attack'
31 Dec, 2023 12:59
HomeBusiness News

Iran and Russia officially ditch dollar – media

The sanctioned countries have agreed to trade in their national currencies
Iran and Russia officially ditch dollar – media
©  Getty Images / Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg

Iran and Russia have officially abandoned the US dollar for mutual settlements after the countries finalized an agreement to trade in the ruble and the rial, Iranian news agency IRNA reported this week. The agreement was sealed during a meeting in Russia between the heads of the central banks of the two countries, the outlet said.

“The establishment of new financial and banking platforms has opened a ‘new chapter’ in relations between Iran and Russia,” IRNA reported, citing the Iranian central bank. The arrangement allows banks and entrepreneurs to use alternative financial and banking platforms, such as non-SWIFT money-messaging systems, and also involves the establishment of bilateral brokerage relations in national currencies.

Iran and Russia, both subject to US sanctions, first announced plans to use their respective national currencies instead of the US dollar in mutual trade in July 2022. Earlier this week, members of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) signed a full-fledged free trade agreement with Iran.

In July, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for the dollar to be abandoned in global trade, saying that the US currency has been used as an instrument of Western hegemony.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone is tired of the dollar’ – Lavrov

Over the past year, Moscow and Tehran have significantly bolstered economic cooperation in the face of Western economic sanctions. Bilateral trade turnover has nearly tripled from $1.6 billion in 2019 to $4.6 billion in 2022, according to official data.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

 

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
How the US’ Cold War liberals declared war on the world (Samuel Moyn)
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies