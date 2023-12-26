icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2023 16:46
HomeBusiness News

China slams US sanctions on Russian gas project

Restrictions endanger vital fuel supplies, according to Beijing
China slams US sanctions on Russian gas project
©  Sputnik/6709383

China’s involvement in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project should not be the target of any third-party intervention or restrictions, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry has said, according to Reuters. 

The statement follows media reports that foreign shareholders in the new Russian energy project have halted their participation amid US sanctions.

Economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is mutually beneficial and “should not be interfered with or restricted by any third party,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was quoted as saying at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

“China has always opposed unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction without the basis of international law,” she added.

The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia’s Gyda Peninsula is operated by the country’s largest independent LNG producer, Novatek, and is due to begin commercial shipments in early 2024. The first train was launched in July, with the plant starting production of gas last week. After the addition of two more trains in 2024 and 2025, Arctic LNG 2 is expected to reach a full capacity of 19.8 million tons by 2026.

On Monday, the Kommersant business daily cited sources within the Russian government as saying that foreign shareholders in the project – France’s TotalEnergies, the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China’s CNOOC, and a consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC from Japan – have declared force majeure on their participation. This effectively means the four shareholders, who each own a 10% stake, have renounced their responsibilities for financing the plant and fulfilling offtake contracts for the supply of LNG it produces, the newspaper wrote.

READ MORE: Foreign firms freeze work on Russia’s Arctic gas project – media

Reuters previously reported that CNOOC and CNPC have both asked the US government for exemptions from sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 as they seek to prevent disruption to crucial fuel flows.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 in early November, banning third countries in Asia and Europe from purchasing LNG produced by the plant when it starts operating. OFAC has set January 31, 2024 as the deadline for closing transactions with the project.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies