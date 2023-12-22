icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2023 17:09
HomeBusiness News

US sanctions Russian fish

Washington has also banned the country's seafood processed in other countries
US sanctions Russian fish
©  Sputnik / Sergei Krasnouhov

The US Treasury Department has imposed a ban on imports of Russian salmon, cod, pollock, and crab, as well as on seafood products obtained from their processing, an official statement published on Friday said.

The crackdown on seafood imports is part of a broader effort by US President Joe Biden to strengthen penalties on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

An executive order signed by Biden on Friday will also target Russian-caught seafood processed in third-party countries – including China, a major importer of Russian marine products.

The embargo applies to fish and crab harvested in waters under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation or by Russian-flagged vessels outside of Russian waters, even if this seafood has later been reprocessed and substantially transformed outside of Russia.

“As a result, the importation and entry into the United States, including importation for admission into a foreign trade zone located in the United States, of such salmon, cod, pollock, or crab is prohibited,” the statement by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control reads.

READ MORE: Russian snow crab imports flood Japanese market – media

The initial US sanctions on Russian seafood rolled out in March 2022 prohibited marine products exported directly to the United States, but allowed those products to move freely to American consumers if they were first processed in another country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Biden's war on Gaza
0:00
25:30
CrossTalk: ‘As long as we can’
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies