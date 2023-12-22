icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2023 11:17
HomeBusiness News

Another EU state ramps up gas purchases from Russia – media

Belgium reportedly increased imports sixfold in October
Another EU state ramps up gas purchases from Russia – media
© Global Look Press / Jochen Tack

Belgium's imports of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) grew sixfold in October, after five months of reduced purchases, RIA Novosti reports, citing EU statistical data.

In April, the EU country bought a record 745 million cubic meters (mcm) of Russian LNG, and then began to gradually lower imports until the volume dropped to 74 mcm in September.

However in October, Belgium’s imports of the super-chilled gas surged to 448.6 mcm. In monetary terms, LNG imports from Russia saw a sevenfold increase to €166 million. As of the end of October, the EU nation accounted for nearly 37% of Russian LNG imports.

The Netherlands also resumed purchases of Russian LNG in September after a three-month break and continued to ramp them up in the following month. In October, the imports surged 26% to 267 mcm.

Greece and Portugal began importing Russian gas after a one-month break in September. In October, the countries purchased 88 mcm and 97 mcm respectively.

EU countries buying record volumes of Russian LNG READ MORE: EU countries buying record volumes of Russian LNG

As a whole, the EU nearly doubled purchases of LNG from Russia to 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) in October.

The 27-member nation bloc was once the key market for Russian natural gas, with annual supplies amounting to 150 bcm. Shortly after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, the EU began to wean itself off Russian supplies. The unprecedented sanctions targeting the country’s energy sector and other factors, such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, significantly reduced Russian gas supplies the EU.

By the end of 2022, Gazprom’s gas supplies to non-CIS countries dropped nearly 85 bcm to 100.9 bcm, mostly due to the decline in EU imports.

At the same time, the latest data from Eurostat shows that EU member states spent €6.1 billion ($6.7 billion) to purchase Russian LNG in 2023 despite pledges to abandon Russian energy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Biden's war on Gaza
0:00
25:30
CrossTalk: ‘As long as we can’
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies