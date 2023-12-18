icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 05:49
HomeBusiness News

Taliban winning war against opium trade

Afghanistan’s poppy supply on the global market has plummeted 95% since last year’s cultivation ban, data shows
Taliban winning war against opium trade
© Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

Opium poppy production in Afghanistan, once the world’s top supplier, has plummeted since the Taliban outlawed cultivation of the crop last year, a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report has shown.

According to the publication, opium output declined throughout the country from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to just 10,800 hectares in 2023. The nation’s global opium supply has shrunk by 95% to 333 tons, with many farmers having switched to growing wheat.

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, banned cultivation of poppy in April 2022, and the Interior Ministry said it would destroy any remaining crops.

According to media reports, no such supply reductions were achieved during Washington’s 50-year war on drugs, including two decades of US presence in Afghanistan. The country has historically accounted for more than 80% of global opium production and 95% of European opioid supplies.

READ MORE: World’s new top opium producer revealed

Meanwhile, UNODC reported in December that Myanmar has emerged as the world’s new center of opium production and supply after seeing a significant rise in poppy farming. The watchdog said that the economic, security, and governance disruptions in Myanmar that followed the military takeover in February 2021 “continue to drive farmers in remote areas towards opium to make a living.” Poppy cultivation is expected to accelerate in the near future in the Southeast Asian nation, the UNODC has projected.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies