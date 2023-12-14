icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to hear out the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday
14 Dec, 2023 04:24
HomeBusiness News

Russia brings AI to farming – report

Self-driving tractors have tilled over two million hectares of land in 2023, according to Cognitive Pilot
Russia brings AI to farming – report
©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

The mass introduction of AI-based (artificial intelligence) autonomous tractors into the Russian agro-industrial sector has begun, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing developer Cognitive Pilot.

The company, which is producing the Cognitive Agro Pilot autonomous driving system for agricultural machinery based on AI technologies, told the outlet that the system has no analogs in the world. The developer insists that automated tillage by a self-driving truck could boost farming productivity by 25% and help preserve up to 20-40% more materials, such as fertilizer and seeds.

“Cognitive Pilot summarized results of operations for tractors equipped with the AI-based Cognitive Agro Pilot system in Russia. Smart machinery tilled more than 2.3 million hectares in total,” the company’s press service told TASS.

The report highlighted that, in total, 312 tractors equipped with the Cognitive Agro Pilot have been operating on Russian farms from March to November. Using the system has helped farmers save, on average, 2.6 million rubles ($28,700) per field with an area of 1,000 hectares, or more than 5 billion rubles ($56 million) in total.

According to the developer, this is the first case of large-scale commercial use of AI in Russia for tractors.“We have received a very strong result. Actually, our smart machinery has worked for slightly more than a third of the season, and the results confirm the high potential and prospects of using our robotic tractors,” said Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova.

READ MORE: Russia set for another massive grain harvest – deputy PM

In November 2019, Russia’s state-run lender Sber (formerly Sberbank) and Cognitive Technologies agreed to create Cognitive Pilot, a company specializing in developing uncrewed technologies in transport, agriculture, computer vision, and AI. Under the terms of the deal, Sberbank has a 30% stake in the company, while 70% of the shares belong to the founders and management of Cognitive Technologies.

Since 2022, Cognitive Pilot has been included in the list of strategically important enterprises of the Russian economy. In addition to Russia, the company’s products are reportedly being used in 12 other countries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
Javier Milei & global libertarianism
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies