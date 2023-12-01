icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel resumes operation against Gaza – IDF
1 Dec, 2023 05:17
HomeBusiness News

Russian tech giant to expand robot fleet

Demand for delivery services by suitcase-sized driverless vehicles has been steadily growing, Yandex says
Russian tech giant to expand robot fleet
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Russian technology major Yandex has announced plans to double its fleet of delivery robots next year from the current 130 units and to start renting them to other companies.

The suitcase-sized vehicle, called the Yandex.Rover, can autonomously navigate delivery routes on city sidewalks at a walking pace. It can recognize objects, plan the route, stop for pedestrians or animals, and avoid obstacles. Thanks to its lidar (light detection and ranging), the robot can even move confidently in the dark.

According to the company’s statement, Yandex is currently in talks with large supermarket chains, coffee shops, and fast-food restaurants. Among other promising customers, Yandex mentioned hotels and shops, residential blocks, creative clusters and university campuses. As part of its offer, the company will provide technical support and warranty service.

“About 15 delivery robots are enough to deliver food and groceries in a residential area with a population of 5,000 people,” the statement reads.

Launched in 2019, the buggy-like robots operate in Moscow, the Innopolis campus town in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, Rosa Khutor and Krasnaya Polyana resorts in Sochi, as well as the city of Murino in Leningrad Region.

READ MORE: Your order, Sir! Robots start delivering restaurant meals in Moscow (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Delivery services are currently carried out by third-generation rovers, which were introduced in November 2021. This October, Yandex released a new batch of 50 third-generation robots, which deliver 87% of orders on time within 8-12 minutes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza and ‘thought crimes’
0:00
24:42
Native legacy: Exploring Kamchatka's ethnic melting pot
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies