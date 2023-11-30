icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2023 05:34
HomeBusiness News

Russian national debt rises 

State borrowing grew by 11.6% between January and September
Russian national debt rises 
©  Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

Russia’s state debt grew by 11.6% in the first nine months of the year as the government borrowed funds to plug a budget gap, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.  

State borrowing between January and September soared, with debt reaching 17% of Russia’s GDP, data showed.  

Officials pointed out that even with a noticeable rise, national debt remains below 20% of GDP, placing Russia among the countries with the lowest level of state arrears. By comparison, state debt in the US and Italy exceeds 100% of GDP, while in Japan it stands at 260%.  

According to economists, Russia’s public debt growth remains moderate due to a low budget deficit, as the country continues to invest in major projects and industries despite unprecedented sanctions pressure from the West.   

Increased state borrowing has helped Russia halve its budget deficit, the Finance Ministry has reported.  

READ MORE: Russia reveals lower-than-expected budget gap

Russia’s budget gap has narrowed and will be significantly lower than previous government expectations as energy revenues and the broader economy have recovered, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this month.  

According to the latest estimates, the budget gap will total 1% of GDP this year, significantly lower than earlier projections which placed the deficit at 2.9 trillion rubles ($32.8 billion), or 2% of GDP.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of trash
0:00
24:48
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies