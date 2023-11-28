icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘blind’ to Ukrainian terrorism – Zakharova to RT
28 Nov, 2023 14:26
HomeBusiness News

Russian assets could be confiscated under new EU sanctions – media

Member states will be able to seize assets if the owners refuse to sell, Finnish News Agency STT reports
Russian assets could be confiscated under new EU sanctions – media
© Getty Images / baona

The new package of EU sanctions on Moscow could allow member states to expropriate property belonging to sanctioned Russians that refuse to sell it, Finnish News Agency STT reported on Tuesday.

The assets could reportedly be unblocked for six months to allow their owners to list the EU-based possessions for sale.

The regulations, which could be included in the 12th package of sanctions currently being debated by EU lawmakers, are expected to help Finnish authorities take control of Helsinki’s biggest sports and events arena.

Helsinki Halli (formerly Hartwall Arena), belonging to Russian businessmen Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, and Boris Rotenberg, has been shut since the end of February 2022 because of sanctions against its billionaire owners. Authorities in the Finnish capital have complained that they are losing over €100 million (around $110 million) a year due to the inability to use the venue.

In September, Timchenko’s Finnish case manager, Kai Paananen, told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper that the arena’s owners had given their permission to sell the venue.

Kremlin warns West of ‘serious costs’ if assets seized READ MORE: Kremlin warns West of ‘serious costs’ if assets seized

Last week, Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat cited sources in the country’s Foreign Ministry as saying that Helsinki would accelerate attempts to confiscate the assets of the three Russian businessmen if they rule out selling them. The nationalization process is reportedly expected to start in early 2024.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing a mechanism to temporarily take over foreign assets in Russia, in the event that other countries seize Russian private or government property based in their jurisdictions, or threaten the national, energy, or economic security of the country.

Billions of euros’ worth of state assets and property belonging to Russian business people and officials have been frozen in the EU since last year, as part of a sanctions campaign against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies