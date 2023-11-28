icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘blind’ to Ukrainian terrorism – Zakharova to RT
28 Nov, 2023 10:12
HomeBusiness News

Raising ‘Iron Curtain’ will cost EU country billions – Russia's top MP

Finland has shut all border crossings apart from the northernmost link
Raising ‘Iron Curtain’ will cost EU country billions – Russia's top MP
FILE PHOTO: A line of vehicles at the Russia-Finland border crossing point in Brusnichnoye. © Sputnik / Igor Petrov

Completely closing the Finland-Russia land border would cost Helsinki up to $3.3 billion, according to Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

Helsinki has closed all but one of its several border corssings with Russia in the last week, citing increased flows of asylum seekers.

The Finnish authorities were “punishing” their own citizens and hindering the development of the country by “lowering the Iron Curtain in the east,” Volodin warned.

“Finnish authorities have closed all checkpoints on the border with Russia, except for the northernmost one,” Volodin said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. “This decision will cost the Finns, according to some estimates, about €3 billion ($3.3 billion).”

He also warned that Finland “faces a number of problems,” including increased military spending due to joining NATO and sanctions on Russia, the consequences of which the EU still cannot manage.

NATO state threatens to close its eastern border READ MORE: NATO state threatens to close its eastern border

Last week, the Finnish government shut seven of the eight operating border crossings with Russia, citing an alleged surge in undocumented asylum seekers from third countries.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the last remaining Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint will be closed as well in case of further influxes of refugees.

The border closures have been justified by accusing Russia of letting through asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East, who lack passports or proper visas. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen claimed that the Kremlin was using refugees to “accelerate the migrant crisis in Europe and destabilize its unity.”

Moscow has refused to comment on the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said it was soon to speak about the ‘Iron Curtain’ despite the steps taken by Helsinki.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies