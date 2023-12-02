icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Dec, 2023 09:38
HomeBusiness News

UK spends billions to support inequality in favor of the rich – report

Britain is the most unequal country after the US, the OECD has found
UK spends billions to support inequality in favor of the rich – report
©  Getty Images / hyejin kang

The UK spends more than any other European country on financing structural inequality in favor of the rich, the latest research by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has found.

According to the report, Britain spends £106.2 billion ($133.8 billion) annually to subsidize income, wealth, and power inequalities compared with the average OECD country. Compared to the top five most equal countries, inequality costs the UK £128.4 billion ($161.8 billion) a year in damage to the economy, communities, and individuals, the Equality Trust’s Cost of Inequality report revealed.

“Inequality has made the UK more unhealthy, unhappy, and unsafe than our more equal peers,” said Priya Sahni-Nicholas, the co-executive director of the trust. “It is also causing huge damage to our economy: We have shorter healthy working lives, poorer education systems, more crime, and less happy societies.”

According to the study, the wealthiest 1% of Britons are the most expensive top 1% group in Europe, paying lower taxes than rich people in any large European country. Researchers noted that inequality is more than just economics but rather the culture that divides and makes social mobility impossible.

READ MORE: ‘Death rate’ of UK businesses rising – report

“The mere accident of being born outside the 1% will have a dramatic impact on the rest of your life: It will reduce your life expectancy, as well as educational and work prospects, and affects your mental health. The cost of the super-rich is just too high for the rest of us,” Sahni-Nicholas claimed.

The UK was one of the most equal of rich countries in the 1970s. Today, it is the second most unequal, after the US, experts noted.

The report said that over-reliance on financial systems that allow for massive profits and wealth hoarding has hollowed out British infrastructure, encouraged enormous regional disparities, and left the country vulnerable to shocks and recessions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza Slaughter: West’s moral high ground has collapsed after backing Israel (Faisal Abbas)
0:00
29:27
BRICS Summit
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies