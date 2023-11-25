icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2023 14:52
HomeBusiness News

Russia sets new record in gas deliveries to China

The neighboring nations continue ramping up energy cooperation
Russia sets new record in gas deliveries to China
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russia’s energy giant, Gazprom, set a new record for daily gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, the company announced on Saturday.

Gazprom supplies natural gas to its leading trading partner under a long-term contract sealed with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The Power of Siberia is part of a $400 billion, 30-year agreement between Gazprom and CNPC inked in 2014.

“On November 23, the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China,” the company said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

China currently gets most of its Russian gas through the pipeline, a section of the so-called Eastern Route. It was partially launched in December 2019, becoming the first pipeline supplying Russian fuel to the neighboring state.

Last year, Russia delivered 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia, which has an annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.

READ MORE: Key Russian LNG plant resumes full-scale production  

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, gas supplies to China through the route will reach 22 billion cubic meters this year as Moscow continues to boost energy cooperation with Beijing.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
Stuck on China
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies