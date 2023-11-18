icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2023 08:36
Western sanctions on Russian oil not working – Bloomberg

Moscow is selling crude above the $60-a-barrel price cap, according to data
Western sanctions on Russian oil not working – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Paul Russell

The price limit imposed by the G7 and EU on Russian seaborne oil sales is being ignored, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing calculations based on budget data from Moscow.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, gross revenues from the three main tax sources of oil money nearly doubled between April and October, reaching more than $13 billion last month. That figure eclipsed sales for any single month in 2021.

The EU and G7 countries imposed a $60-per-barrel price ceiling on Russian seaborne crude last December. It prohibits Western firms from providing insurance and other services to shipments of Russian crude, unless the cargo is purchased at or below the set price. Similar restrictions were introduced in February for exports of Russian petroleum products. The measures were supposed to substantially reduce Russia’s energy revenues.

Citing a study of trade and shipping data by the KSE Institute, Bloomberg reported earlier this week that over 99% of Russian seaborne oil sold in October had been at $79.40 per barrel, well above the threshold set by the West.   

READ MORE: Russian oil price cap not working – Washington

In another effort to reduce Russian energy revenues, the US Treasury Department is seeking to increase the costs Moscow has to pay to run an alleged shadow fleet of tankers that reportedly have unclear ownership and insurance status.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

