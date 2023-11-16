Russians become main tourists on luxury islands

The Maldives has received more than 180,000 visitors from Russia since the start of the year

Most visitors to the Maldives this year came from Russia, local news outlet Raajje reported this week, citing data from the Ministry of Tourism.

According to the report, more than 180,000 Russians have visited the tropical islands since the beginning of the year, making up roughly 11.5% of the country’s total foreign tourist flow.

The second place was taken by India, which furnished a little over 168,100 visitors or 10.8% of the total. China closed off the top three with 166,430 arrivals. The islands were also popular with people from the UK, the US, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland.

According to the Tourist Ministry's statistics, the Maldives received a total of 1.56 million visitors from abroad in the first ten months of 2023, a 12.8% increase from the same period last year. It is expected that 1.9 million tourists will visit the Maldives by the end of the year. On average, some 5,000 come to the country every day. Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said the country plans to boost the tourist flow to 3.5 million annually by 2028.

The Maldives is famous for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and unique underwater marine life. According to IPK International's World Travel Monitor on global outbound travel trends, the country was the most popular travel destination in 2022.

Russians do not require any additional documents to travel to the Maldives beyond an international passport, and can stay in the country visa-free for 90 days.

