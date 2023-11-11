BRICS should create their own internet – MP

Russian lawmaker Dmitry Gusev says such a network would help preserve traditional values

Russia should develop an alternative Internet in collaboration with the other BRICS nations, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Control Committee, Dmitry Gusev, has proposed.

According to a document seen by RIA Novosti, the official submitted a request to work on creating “a single inclusive BRICS+ cyberspace” to Maksut Shadaev, the head of Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

The proposal to develop “an internet where traditional values and goodness prevail” could be implemented “using technical, organizational and civilizational capabilities common to the entire association.”

According to Gusev, the 5th International Municipal Forum BRICS+, which is currently underway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, is a good opportunity to discuss a unified internet for the BRICS countries.

BRICS currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but will be joined by Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in January. The expanded group, referred to as BRICS+, is projected to represent nearly half of global GDP by 2040.

Earlier this week, China’s President Xi Jinping also called for changes in the way the global internet works, to benefit people of all countries.

“We advocate prioritizing development and building a more inclusive and prosperous cyberspace,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section