icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
11 Nov, 2023 09:01
HomeBusiness News

BRICS should create their own internet – MP

Russian lawmaker Dmitry Gusev says such a network would help preserve traditional values
BRICS should create their own internet – MP
© Getty Images / Westend61

Russia should develop an alternative Internet in collaboration with the other BRICS nations, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Control Committee, Dmitry Gusev, has proposed.

According to a document seen by RIA Novosti, the official submitted a request to work on creating “a single inclusive BRICS+ cyberspace” to Maksut Shadaev, the head of Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. 

The proposal to develop “an internet where traditional values and goodness prevail” could be implemented “using technical, organizational and civilizational capabilities common to the entire association.”

According to Gusev, the 5th International Municipal Forum BRICS+, which is currently underway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, is a good opportunity to discuss a unified internet for the BRICS countries.

BRICS currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but will be joined by Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in January. The expanded group, referred to as BRICS+, is projected to represent nearly half of global GDP by 2040.

READ MORE: BRICS+ could end dollar dominance – ex-White House adviser

Earlier this week, China’s President Xi Jinping also called for changes in the way the global internet works, to benefit people of all countries.

“We advocate prioritizing development and building a more inclusive and prosperous cyberspace,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
Gaza-Israel history (Part 2)
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies