icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
10 Nov, 2023 10:28
HomeBusiness News

Turks abandoning ‘pro-Israel’ Visa and Mastercard – media

Banks in Türkiye are reportedly facing growing demand from customers switching to the local payment system
Turks abandoning ‘pro-Israel’ Visa and Mastercard – media
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova

Turkish citizens are increasingly cancelling their Visa and Mastercards as part of a nationwide boycott of companies or nations that support Israel, local daily Yeni Safak reported on Thursday.

Banks are reportedly struggling to cope with unprecedented demand for cards issued by the country’s domestic payment system Troy, which was founded by the Istanbul-based Interbank Card Center in 2015.

The shift to the local payment system is part of a protest against the financial support provided by Western countries to Israel amid the flare-up of deadly hostilities between Israel and militant groups in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott have launched a hashtag campaign #TroyKartaGeçiyoruz (#WeGoToTroyKarta), urging Turks to switch to locally issued cards. The hashtag has been supported by more than 100,000 posts in recent days.

Since the launch of the campaign against Visa and Mastercard, nearly 19 million new Troy cards have reportedly been issued.

READ MORE: Israel-Hamas conflict may cost global economy $2 trillion – Ernst & Young

Troy, Türkiye's only domestic payment card, was officially launched in April 2016. The system offers financial services, including the issuing of credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards and network processing. Since 2017, Troy cards have been accepted in the US on the Discover Card network.

Earlier this week, the Turkish parliament removed Coca-Cola and Nestle products from restaurants within the parliament campus over their alleged support for Israel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Indefinite occupation’
0:00
24:54
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies