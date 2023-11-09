icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
9 Nov, 2023 08:43
HomeBusiness News

US debt to top $50 trillion by 2033 – BoA

The country’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling was exceeded in January, and later scrapped altogether until 2025
US debt to top $50 trillion by 2033 – BoA
© Getty Images / dblight

The US national debt could surge by $20 trillion over the next decade, the Bank of America (BoA) said in a note on Tuesday, citing data from the Congressional Budget Office.

According to the forecast, the current outstanding public debt amounts to roughly $33.6 trillion, but at the pace it is growing and due to “fiscal excess in the 2020s,” it is likely to grow by $5.2 billion daily for the next 10 years, which would put it at around $54 trillion by 2033.

According to BoA, one of the factors leading to a further surge in debt is the sharp increase in the federal deficit, which jumped by $320 billion to $1.7 trillion this year, forcing the Treasury Department to sell trillions of dollars worth of fresh bonds. The rise in annual interest payments caused by soaring bond yields is also weighing on the federal budget and widening deficits, the bank noted.

US public debt is... more than the combined GDPs of China, Japan, Germany, and India,” Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett noted in the forecast. He warned, however, that Washington was unlikely to stop taking loans even if the federal deficit is contained, because borrowing is seen as a means to fuel economic growth and help drive the circulation of money.

Likely central banks may simply bail out governments in coming years via quantitative easing and the introduction of yield curve control,” Hartnett added.

READ MORE: Experts worried about US, UK and Italian economies – Reuters

The US exceeded its debt ceiling, which was legally set at $31.4 trillion, in January 2023. After months of warnings of an imminent and economically disastrous default from the US Treasury, President Joe Biden in June signed a bipartisan debt bill that allowed the limit to be lifted until January 2025. This effectively allowed the government to keep borrowing without limits through next year. Debt spiked to $32 trillion less than two weeks after the bill was approved, and has been piling up ever since.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
CrossTalk: Endgame Kiev 
0:00
24:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies