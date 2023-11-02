icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
2 Nov, 2023 05:09
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil trading well above price cap

The G7 and EU have imposed a $60 per barrel price ceiling mechanism in an effort to curtail Moscow’s energy revenues
Russian oil trading well above price cap
© Getty Images / Aleksey Bakharev

The average price of Russia’s flagship Urals blend of crude oil was $81.52 a barrel in October, the Ministry of Finance reported on Wednesday, 35% above the $60 price cap imposed by G7 and the EU in December. 

The discount to the Brent benchmark last month stood at $9.57 per barrel.

Data shows that in annual terms, the average cost of Urals has increased by 15%. In October 2022, a barrel of Russian oil traded at $70.62.

However, in monthly terms the cost of Urals decreased by nearly 2%. In September, a barrel of Russian crude cost an average of $83.08. During the first 10 months of this year, the average price of Urals decreased significantly compared to the same period of 2022, standing at $61.84 per barrel versus $79.57.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month that Russian oil export revenue surged by $1.8 billion in September, describing the spike as a combination of growth in total export volumes and higher average prices for Russian crude and oil products. Russia netted $18.8 billion from oil exports in September, making it the most profitable month since July 2022, according to the IEA.

The EU and G7 countries have largely failed to enforce a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports which was agreed in December 2022, according to data. Similar restrictions were introduced in February for exports of Russian petroleum products. The measures were aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues.

READ MORE: Russia’s oil revenues surge – IEA

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently signed a decree, which took effect on February 1, introducing retaliatory measures to the price cap on Russian oil exports. It bans the supply of oil and petroleum products to countries applying a price cap in their contracts and also prohibits deliveries if a contract directly or indirectly mentions the cap.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Watching a catastrophe
0:00
26:39
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies