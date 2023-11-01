icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2023
Asia’s share of Russia’s foreign trade hits 70%

Moscow has been strengthening economic cooperation with the East mostly due to Western sanctions
Russia’s economic cooperation with Asian countries has continued to grow in tandem with a decline in trade with the European Union, the acting head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service (FCS) Ruslan Davydov has said.

Addressing the plenary session of the International Customs Forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Davydov noted that trade with China and India was growing at a fast pace, while turnover with Latin American countries was also on the rise.

The FCS has been seeking to streamline customs procedures to speed up the delivery of goods and facilitate further growth in trade with its partners.

“If in pre-crisis, pre-Covid times, the share of European Union countries in our trade was 50% or more, now this share has decreased to 16%, and the share of Asian countries, as we see here, has grown to almost 70% and continues to grow,” the customs chief stated.

Davydov had earlier reported that Moscow’s economic cooperation with almost all of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was expanding, with the CIS now accounting for 14% of Russian foreign trade. Statistics also showed that trade with the Eurasian Economic Union member-states was also on the rise, expected to hit $100 billion this year.

