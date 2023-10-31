icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2023
Russian billionaire arrested in France – Le Monde

Aleksey Kuzmichev is reportedly being held in custody over alleged tax evasion and money laundering
Aleksey Kuzmichev. ©  Wikipedia

Russian businessman Aleksey Kuzmichev has been detained for questioning in France over alleged tax evasion and money laundering, as well as international sanctions violations, according to local media reports citing the French Financial Prosecutors’ office.

The office confirmed a report by French daily Le Monde that had claimed that Kuzmichev was taken into custody on Monday, and searches took place at his home in Paris and other locations as part of the investigation.

According to Reuters, as of Tuesday, the billionaire is still in custody but has not yet been charged.

Russia will be able to defend Kuzmichev’s rights once Paris provides detailed information about his case through diplomatic channels and if the businessman expresses his wish to be represented by Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Kuzmitchev, who used to be one of the principal shareholders of Russia’s Alfa Bank, was sanctioned by the EU and blacklisted by the US over his alleged connections to the Russian government after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine last year. Many other wealthy Russians face similar treatment.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Alfa Bank’s assets in Ukraine were seized by authorities and ended up nationalized.

